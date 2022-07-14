Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

PBR traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,986,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

