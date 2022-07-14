Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 90.5% in June

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSMMY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.09. 40,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,923. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $2.7061 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($42.58) to GBX 2,830 ($33.66) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,802.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

