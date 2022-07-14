PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.63-$6.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.05. 110,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,981. The company has a market cap of $233.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

