PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.63.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $52.82. 26,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,748. PDC Energy has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.73.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,231.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 53.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

