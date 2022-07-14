PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $27.08. PBF Energy shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 14,533 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $147,334,916 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

