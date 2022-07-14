PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $27.08. PBF Energy shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 14,533 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.
In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $147,334,916 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.