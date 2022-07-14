Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

Paychex has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Paychex to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.53. 30,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average of $124.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,892 shares of company stock worth $4,650,186. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 26.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

