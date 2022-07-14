Patten Group Inc. Sells 12,788 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patten Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 43,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

