Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Coca-Cola by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 137,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.63. 363,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,748,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

