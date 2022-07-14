Patten Group Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Intel stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 1,078,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,365,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

