Patten Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 278,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.61. 37,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

