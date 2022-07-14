Patten Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $97.65. 14,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,519. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.21. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

