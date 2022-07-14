Patten Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $581,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

NYSE:CB traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,507. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $159.47 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

