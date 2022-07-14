Patten Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHDG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 30,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,747. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

