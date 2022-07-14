Patten Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.81 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.