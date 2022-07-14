Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

