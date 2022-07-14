Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after buying an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,919,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 115,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 88,011 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,043,469. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

