Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.73. The company had a trading volume of 107,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

