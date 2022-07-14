Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.79. 127,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.24.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

