Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.67. 14,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

