Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,502 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,019,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,173,000 after purchasing an additional 99,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 943,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 430,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.14. 1,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,022. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

