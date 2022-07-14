Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,360,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 718,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,444,642. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The firm has a market cap of $281.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.