Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BP by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.35) to GBX 472 ($5.61) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.87.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. 532,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,451,355. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -23.84%.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.