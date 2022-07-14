Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $335,279.28 and $55,997.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

