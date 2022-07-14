Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.