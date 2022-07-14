PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PRFX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,373. PainReform has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Get PainReform alerts:

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Company Profile (Get Rating)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.