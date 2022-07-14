PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PRFX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,373. PainReform has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Company Profile (Get Rating)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.