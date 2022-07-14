Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
