Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 58028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Osisko Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42.

In other news, Director Robert Wares purchased 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,175,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,331,061.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 309,500 shares of company stock worth $161,940.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

