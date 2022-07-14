Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 247.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,941,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,366 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,806 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,758,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 319,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,088,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 372,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OCDX remained flat at $$17.63 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.61 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

