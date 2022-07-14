Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.13

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 142940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Orla Mining to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73. The firm has a market cap of C$809.55 million and a P/E ratio of 318.00.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$49.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.373458 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

