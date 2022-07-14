Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 111,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 120,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Get Oriental Culture alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oriental Culture stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Oriental Culture at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Culture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Culture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.