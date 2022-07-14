OpenOcean Price Reaches $0.0354 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $654,063.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

