Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0007

Open Platform (OPEN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $711,749.23 and approximately $20,270.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,561.77 or 1.00000443 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

