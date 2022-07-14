Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $109.46 million and $6.63 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,142.37 or 0.99992686 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,685,491 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

