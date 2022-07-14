Ontology Achieves Market Capitalization of $196.06 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Ontology has a total market cap of $196.06 million and approximately $22.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00092944 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00259485 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.