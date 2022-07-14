Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.76

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.