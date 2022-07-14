One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 305.4% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OEPW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,346. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

