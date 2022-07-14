Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,916,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 571,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 530,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504,221 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.46. 16,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,355. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

