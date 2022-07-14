Old West Investment Management LLC Invests $22.31 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 364,375 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 12.0% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

AEM stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 372,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

