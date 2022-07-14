Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONB. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 65,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,986. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 114.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

