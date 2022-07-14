Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.88.

ODFL traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $248.05. 10,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,022. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

