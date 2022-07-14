Oddo Bhf Lowers McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €16.00 ($16.00) price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. McPhy Energy has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
About McPhy Energy (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McPhy Energy (MPHYF)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for McPhy Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPhy Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.