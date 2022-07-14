Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.84

Shares of Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Obayashi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

