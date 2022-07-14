Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.84

Shares of Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Obayashi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)
