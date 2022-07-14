NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Boosted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.89.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.99%.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

