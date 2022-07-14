NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NTT DATA has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $22.30.

NTT DATA ( OTCMKTS:NTDTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NTT DATA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.