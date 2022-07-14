NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NTT DATA has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $22.30.
NTT DATA Company Profile (Get Rating)
NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NTT DATA (NTDTY)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.