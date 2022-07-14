Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Head to Head Analysis

Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novonix and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $3.91 million 127.70 -$13.51 million N/A N/A ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million N/A N/A

Novonix has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Risk and Volatility

Novonix has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novonix and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 2 6 0 2.75

ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $15.81, suggesting a potential upside of 490.02%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Novonix.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech N/A -83.39% -29.32%

Summary

ESS Tech beats Novonix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix (Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. Novonix Limited has strategic alliance with Harper International Corporation to develop specialized furnace technology that would enhance Novonix's synthetic graphite manufacturing process; and partnership with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture energy storage systems for community microgrids. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

