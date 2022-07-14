Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Head to Head Survey

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Microvast and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -45.47% -28.60% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Microvast and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Novonix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Novonix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 4.42 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Novonix $3.91 million 182.39 -$13.51 million N/A N/A

Novonix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

Novonix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. Novonix Limited has strategic alliance with Harper International Corporation to develop specialized furnace technology that would enhance Novonix's synthetic graphite manufacturing process; and partnership with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture energy storage systems for community microgrids. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

