NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 101,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,023. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $53,249,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

