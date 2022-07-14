Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) PT Lowered to $11.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NWBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

In related news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after acquiring an additional 284,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.