Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) PT Lowered to $11.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NWBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.
Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.07%.
In related news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after acquiring an additional 284,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.