Northland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Northland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 12.4% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after buying an additional 3,074,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,811 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,598,000 after buying an additional 2,003,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,608,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.19. 114,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $60.29.

