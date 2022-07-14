Northland Capital Management LLC Invests $4.82 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

IUSV stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,163. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

